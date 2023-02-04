CB ADG Arun Bothra meets Justice JP Das, retired HC judge, who is supervising Naba Das probe

Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra today met Justice JP Das, the retired Judge, who is supervising the investigation of the Naba Kishore Das death case. He met the Justice at his residence in Cuttack and informed him about the developments of the investigation.

As per reports, Crime Branch ADG met Justice JP Das in Cuttack on Saturday and informed him about the developments in the investigation of the former Odisha Health Minister late Naba Kishore Das assassination case. Following the meeting Justice Das in his reaction said that he will visit the crime spot.

About the development of the investigation ADG Bothra has informed me. I have suggested him some points on the investigation of the case. The probe is underway. I hope soon we will reach in the final stage of the investigation – informed Justice JP Das in his reaction.

Another phase of discussion will also be done, he also said. It is to be noted that Justice Das has been appointed to supervise the investigation of the Naba Das death case.

It is to be noted that the then Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at in broad day light by accused Gopal Das on January 29 in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district in presence of Police and others when Das was getting out of his vehicle to attend a party programme. Later, he succumbed to the injury.