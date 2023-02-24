‘Cause of Ananda Toppo death is suicidal hanging, no suspicion of any foul play’

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the Ananda Toppo death in Odisha the final form was submitted today by Commissionerate Police in the Court following completion of investigation. The case has been ended as ‘Mistake of Fact’ under section 302/34 IPC.

In the final form Police mentioned that basing on the available evidences, medical legal reports it is clear that the cause of the death of the decease Ananda Toppo is suicidal hanging and there is no suspicion of any foul play.

It is to be noted that on 28.02.2022, M.L.C (Medico legal Case) vide Sl. No. 56708 dtd. 28.02.2022 of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar was received at Infocity Police Station to the effect that, on the same day at 11.50 A.M 28 year old Anand Toppo of Ayush Radium Appartment, Patia Station Road unde Infocity Police limits, Bhubaneswar was received dead by Medical Officer of Capital Hospital.

Basing on the MLC issued Infocity Police Station, U.D. case No. 14, dated 28.02.2022 was registered and enquired into. When the enquiry of the U.D Case was in progress Bandhan Toppo, father of deceased Ananada Toppo filed a written report on which Infocity P.S case No 336, dt- 24.11.2022 , U/s 302/34 IPC was registered and investigated into. The allegation was the death of his son Ananda Toppo is a planned murder and not suicide.

During investigation of this case Investigating Officer Arpita Priyadarshini examined relevant witnesses, informant and examined all circumstantial evidences. P.M. report from AIIMS, Dept of FM&T was received; Viscera Chemical Report of SFSL and quarry report from M.O so also scientific officers report was received.

Basing on the available evidences, medical legal reports it is clear that the cause of the death of the decease Ananda Toppo is suicidal hanging and there is no suspicion of any foul play.

The injuries found on the neck of the deceased could be Ante mortem in nature and suicidal in nature. However, victim had consumed Alcohol and Barbiturate before his death and the cause of the death was Anti mortem hanging and its complication. Hence the doubt of forcible administration of alcohol and drugs is not possible in this case.