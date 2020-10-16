Sambalpur: Tension prevailed at a private nursing home in Burla on Friday after a group of people created ruckus alleging delay in treatment of a critical patient. The whole incident has been captured in the CCTV camera of the hospital.

As per reports, a patient who had consumed poison was brought to the hospital for treatment by the patient’s relatives. But the treatment of the patient was reportedly delayed and the patient’s condition became critical.

The attendants repeatedly requested for immediate treatment of the patient but the staff of the nursing home ignored them. Irate of their ignorance, the relatives of the patient caused a ruckus and argued with the staff of the health centre.

The argument turned ugly when they ransacked the glass of reception following which they attacked each other.

Burla Police officials were informed about the incident by the nursing home staffs. They immediately came to the spot and detained two relatives of the patient.

The patient, meanwhile, has been referred to the Burla-based VIMSAR hospital for further treatment.