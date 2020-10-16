ruckus in Burla Nursing Home

Caught On Camera: Ruckus In Burla Nursing Home For Delayed Treatment Of Patient

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Tension prevailed at a private nursing home in Burla on Friday after a group of people created ruckus alleging delay in treatment of a critical patient. The whole incident has been captured in the CCTV camera of the hospital.

As per reports, a patient who had consumed poison was brought to the hospital for treatment by the patient’s relatives. But the treatment of the patient was reportedly delayed and the patient’s condition became critical.

The attendants repeatedly requested for immediate treatment of the patient but the staff of the nursing home ignored them. Irate of their ignorance, the relatives of the patient caused a ruckus and argued with the staff of the health centre.

The argument turned ugly when they ransacked the glass of reception following which they attacked each other.

Burla Police officials were informed about the incident by the nursing home staffs. They immediately came to the spot and detained two relatives of the patient.

The patient, meanwhile, has been referred to the Burla-based VIMSAR hospital for further treatment.

You might also like
State

Do not miss the golden opportunity to work in IISc, apply soon

State

WATCH: Youth threatens residents with dagger in Odisha’s capital

State

Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord Row: Supreme Court issues stay on the divorce petition

State

Murder Accused Ex-MLA Anup Sai Health Deteriorates, Hospitalised

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.