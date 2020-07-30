Cattle Rescued in Odisha, 5 Held And Container Truck Seized

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: Around 42 cattle were rescued by the locals from a container truck and arrested five persons in Amapali village under Rengali police limits of Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, the cattles were being transported in the vehicle from Amapali village to Kolkata when the locals detained the vehicle and informed the Rengali police.

After receiving information, the Rengali police reached the spot and rescued the cattle and arrested five persons in this connection.

The police have seized the container truck and registered a case and have started a probe into the matter, informs Sarangadhar Panigrahi, IIC, Rengali.

You might also like
State

Actress Prakriti Mishra Of Odisha Files FIR Against Cyber Bullying

Miscellany

Hurry Up! Tomorrow is last date to apply for several vacant posts at…

State

ICU Of Bhima Bhoi Hospital In Bolangir Sealed After Patients Test Positive For…

State

Facing Problem Related To EPF Account? Know Where & How To Complain To Get…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.