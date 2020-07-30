Jharsuguda: Around 42 cattle were rescued by the locals from a container truck and arrested five persons in Amapali village under Rengali police limits of Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, the cattles were being transported in the vehicle from Amapali village to Kolkata when the locals detained the vehicle and informed the Rengali police.

After receiving information, the Rengali police reached the spot and rescued the cattle and arrested five persons in this connection.

The police have seized the container truck and registered a case and have started a probe into the matter, informs Sarangadhar Panigrahi, IIC, Rengali.