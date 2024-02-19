Cattle laden vehicle overturns in Odisha, 13 cows dead

Daspalla: A cattle-laden vehicle has overturned in Nayagarh district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Monday, it occurred on the National Highway.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Daspalla Police Station at Jogi Bandh square in Nayagarh District. There were more than 50 cows in the container which overturned. As many as 13 cows have allegedly died in the accident.

The cattle was being illegally transported, said reliable reports. The driver and the helper of the container have fled after the accident took place. The locals heard the sound of the accident and reached the spot and immediately informed the police and the fire department.

The injured cows have been rescued. The police is further investigating into the matter. A detailed report is awaited in this regard.

Recently in October a similar incident had taken place, a cattle-laden vehicle has overturned in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha said reliable reports. The accident had occurred on National Highway number 49.

According to reports, the incident took place in the ghati roads of Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj district. There were more than 50 cows in the container which overturned. Most of the cows have allegedly died in the accident.

The cattle was being illegally transported from Keonjhar to Kolkata, said reliable reports. The driver and the helper of the container have fled after the accident took place.