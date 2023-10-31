Cattle laden vehicle over turns in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, 30 cows dead

Baripada: A cattle-laden vehicle has overturned in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday, it occurred on National Highway 49.

According to reports, the incident took place in the ghati roads of Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj. There were more than 50 cows in the container which overturned. Most of the cows have allegedly died in the accident.

The cattle was being illegally transported from Keonjhar to Kolkata, said reliable reports. The driver and the helper of the container have fled after the accident took place.

A detailed report is awaited in this regard.