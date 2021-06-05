Mohana: The Odisha police on Friday rescued more than 20 cattle from the truck near Hill-Top College Chhaka in Mohana of Gajapati district and three persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, a truck carrying cattle was travelling very fast, when the locals and some youths from Maharaja Krushnachandra Gajapati Sangha intercepted and caught hold of the truck.

The truck was reportedly plying towards Hyderabad from Gumma. The truck driver, helper and one Musharaf Khan was detained by the police and were interrogated.

The Mohana police have started a probe into the matter.