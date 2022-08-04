Casteist remark: Varsha Priyadarshini gets interim relief from Orissa High Court

Cuttack: In a major relief for Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini, the Orissa High Court today granted her interim relief over her alleged casteist remarks against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty’s staff.

The court also granted interim relief to Varsha’s mother and niece and scheduled the next hearing of the case on August 8.

It is to be noted here that Delhi Police had summoned Varsha, her mother and niece over alleged casteist slur against Anubhav’s staff. Though the incident had taken place on July 9, 2019, a case was filed in this regard in Delhi. Based on the complaint, the National Capital Police had summoned the actress.

Varsha Priyadarshini had on July 30 moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after receiving summon from the Delhi Police over the incident.