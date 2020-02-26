Rs. 7 lakh cash and 100 gram gold looted in Bhubaneswar

100 gr Gold, Cash Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Looted in Odisha capital

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Throwing an open challenge to police armed miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh along with gold jewellery and a few coins and currency notes of foreign countries from a house from CSS Homes Apartment in Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits last night, Nandankanan Police intimated.

Gold ornaments weighing over 100 grams were  taken away by the miscreants from the spot.

Acting upon the intimation, Nandankanan Police rushed to the spot today morning and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

Further information awaited.

