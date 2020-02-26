Bhubaneswar: Throwing an open challenge to police armed miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh along with gold jewellery and a few coins and currency notes of foreign countries from a house from CSS Homes Apartment in Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits last night, Nandankanan Police intimated.

Gold ornaments weighing over 100 grams were taken away by the miscreants from the spot.

Acting upon the intimation, Nandankanan Police rushed to the spot today morning and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

Further information awaited.