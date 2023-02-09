Cash worth Rs 18 lakh recovered from bus in Odisha

Berhampur: Cash worth Rs 18 lakh has been recovered by the Excise department during a raid for Ganja after the department got a tip-off in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that according to reports a trolley bag stuffed with as much as 18 lakh cash has been seized from a bus near Lanjipalli.

Furthermore, the man carrying the cash has been detained by the Excise department. The man has been identified as Sanjay Sahoo. The man has said that he had got the money from selling peanuts.

The inspector has however said that further investigation shall revel the real source of the money that has been seized.

Further details awaited.