Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Unearthed From Factories And Boilers Deputy Director’s House In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the office and houses of Deputy director of Factories & Boilers Directorate Ramesh Chandra Behera over allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths simultaneously conducted raids at  several places including his father-in-law’s house at Pilgrim Road in Cuttack city, his residence in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar city, a house in CDA area of Cuttack, ancestral house at Korei in Jajpur district and a house in Pondicherry.

The raids were also conducted at his office rooms in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,
Later, today the Vigilance sleuths seized over Rs 1.5 crore from his residence in Bhubaneswar, including a 3-bhk flat worth Rs 41 lakh in Bhubaneswar, five plots, 3-storeyed building, building worth Rs 29 Lakh in Jajpur and 600 gms of gold and silver ornaments.
