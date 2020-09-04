Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the office and houses of Deputy director of Factories & Boilers Directorate Ramesh Chandra Behera over allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths simultaneously conducted raids at several places including his father-in-law’s house at Pilgrim Road in Cuttack city, his residence in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar city, a house in CDA area of Cuttack, ancestral house at Korei in Jajpur district and a house in Pondicherry.