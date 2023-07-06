Cash worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from shop in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A shop theft took place in Bhubaneswar, adding to the list of loots in the capital city of Odisha.

A beetle shop located in Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, was targeted by a group of looters. The unidentified looters managed to escape with the collected loot.

Reportedly, the incident took place in the late night hours after the owner had locked up the store. Taking advantage of his absence, the culprits swiftly executed their plan. They entered the shop breaking the lock.

The stolen loot includes cigarette packets worth Rs 1.5 lakh. They also took away 1.2 lakh cash with them. A complaint was lodged by the shop owner and a case has been registered at the Kharvelnagar police station.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera shows two unidentified young men. Further investigation on the case is underway.