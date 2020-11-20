Koraput: In a shocking incident, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a bag filled with money from a woman in broad day light in Odisha’s Koraput.

The incident was witnessed just 100 meter away from the Borigumma police station of the district.

As per reports, One Manju Panigrahi, resident of Nuagaon village in Sasahandi panchayat under Borigumma block, was returning from the bank after withdrawing some amount of money. She had kept the withdrawn money in a bag.

However some miscreants riding on a bike approached her from behind and snatched the bag containing money from her and fled from the spot.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged and the police have launched an investigation.

Further details are awaited.