Jharsuguda: A woman filed a complaint of physical abuse against her husband in Jharsuguda of Odisha on Sunday. She also alleged that her husband has extra marital affair with another woman.

As per the complaint, Dolia Debnath was married to Sarat Bag, who has been posted as Deputy Collector of Boudh district. Today, when Bag was in Jharsuguda along with some other people, her wife followed him and found him with another woman in a house.

As Dolia reached the spot a verbal spat erupted between the husband and wife. Soon things turned ugly and the people present there resorted to physical abuse.

Later Dolia reached Jharsuguda Police SP and complained that her husband and others who were present there thrashed her.

It has been learnt that when Bag was posted in Balangir, earlier also such a case had been filed which is currently sub-judice.

Reactions of Bag and Police are yet to be received.