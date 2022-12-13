Case lodged against 2 Police Sub-Inspectors for abusing girl in Puri

State
By Himanshu 0
2 Police Sub-Inspectors for abusing girl in Puri

Puri: A complaint has been lodged against two Police sub-Inspectors on charge of abusing a girl in Puri of Odisha. The case has been registered under sections 447/354/354(A), 294, 506 and34 of IPC.

The two accused cops have been identified as Prabhudutta Biswal and Biswajit Pattnaik. They work in Puri DPO.

As per reports, the two cops allegedly abused the daughter of Sisir Kumar Mohanty of Mangalagha after forcibly trespassing into their house. The matter is being investigated by a Police officer in the rank of DSP.

The complainant is a journalism student. On last August 22 when the girl was alone at home in Bada Pokhari area of Cuttack, Sub-Inspector Prabhudutta Biswal went to her house at about 9.30 pm and scolded her using filthy language and also abused. The girl had sent a written complaint to the Baseli Sahi Police Station through registry post on December 2. As no complaint was lodged she filed a petition with the SP as no step was taken in this context.

After interference of the SP a case has been registered against the accused victims on December 10.

