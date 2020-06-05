Weekend Shutdowns in Bhubaneswar

Carry these documents to travel during Weekend Shutdowns in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Do you want to travel during the Weekend Shutdowns in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar? Well, you will be permitted to move around the Twin Cities if you carry certain documents with you.

The Commissionerate Police today issued a travel advisory for the Weekend Shutdowns. It advised people to stay indoors and go out only for essential/permitted purposes during the 48-hour complete shutdown every week till the end of this month.

Here’s the travel advisory issued by the Commissionerate Police:

advisory for the residents of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Likewise, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) also issued a special guideline for the two-day complete shutdown.  Hee is the details.

Weekend Shutdowns guidline

