Cargo theft racket busted in Odisha, 4 apprehended

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday conducted a raid at Gopalpur, Chowdwar under Cuttack district against illegal Cargo theft racket and arrested four persons after seizing huge amount of stolen hard coke and Charge Chrome.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted the raid in the sock yard of a veteran cargo theft criminal Ajay Pradhan alias Bhuan of Gopalpur and seized 37 tons of stolen hard coke, 3 tons of Charge Chrome, 2 numbers truck, 1 JCB, 2 M/c and other incriminating articles.

They also apprehended four persons from the spot after they could not produce any valid authority in support of transportation/ storage of such stolen hard coke and Charge Chrome.

In this connection Choudwar Police Station Case No. 413 dated 3.10.2021 U/s. 379/411/413/120(B)/34 IPC has been registered and investigation is on.

It is to be noted here that the STF has taken strong action against such organized racket of cargo theft in various districts of Odisha and has seized huge quantity of hard coke (299 tons), Charge Chrome (219 MT), Coal (150 tons), 26 number of heavy vehicles/ JCB/Hywa etc till now this year. In this connection, 32 persons also have been arrested.