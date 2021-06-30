Carcass of Stenella Dolphin found floating in Odisha

Paradip: The carcass of the oceanic Stenella dolphin was found near the banks of river in Paradip on Wednesday.

The dolphin was at least 4 feet long and weighed around 20-25 kg. It did not have any injury mark

The pantropical spotted dolphin (Stenella attenuata) is found in all the world’s temperate and tropical oceans. It is mostly found in Brazil and France.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and recovered the dead body of the dolphin and have sent it for post-mortem.

We are carrying out a post-mortem of the carcass to know how it died, informed forest official.

