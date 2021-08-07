Carcass of female elephant found in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: Yet another addition to the unending episode of elephant death in the State, a carcass of a female elephant was found near Champei under the Keonjhar forest division this morning, informed Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Ghanashyam Mohanta.

Reportedly, the female elephant was found ill in the forest and the locals informed the Forest Officials. They rushed to the spot and initiated the treatment of the jumbo.

Unfortunately, the elephant lost her life while undergoing treatment. However, the cause of the death has not yet been ascertained. The elephant’s body will be sent for autopsy today.

From the preliminary investigation it has come to the fore that the elephant was suffering from fever and as a result she was lying down in the forest. The elephant was around 50 years of age, added reports.