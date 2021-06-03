Kalahandi: The carcass of a baby elephant was found at the Ghusurigudi area near Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

The age of the baby jumbo is around 3-6 months.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the body of the dead elephant and informed the forest officials.

The body of the baby elephant was recovered by the wildlife officials and later was sent for autopsy.

The reason behind the baby jumbos death is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, in February month around 7 elephant died within 20 days due to Haemorrahage Septicemia.