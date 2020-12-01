Carcass Of A Baby Elephant Found in Odisha

Ganjam: A carcass of a baby elephant was found near Laugarh under Dharakot block in Ganjam district.

The deceased baby elephant would be 1.5 months old.

A herd of 13 elephants were eating when the baby elephant slipped into a gorge. On hearing pachyderms loud noise, villagers and forest officials came to rescue. But the baby elephant had died.

Later, the forest officials sent the carcass for autopsy.

We will launch an investigation how the baby elephant died, says Aska Ranger Prasanna Sahu.