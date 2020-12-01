Carcass Of A Baby Elephant Found in Odisha

By WCE 1

Ganjam: A carcass of a baby elephant was found near Laugarh under Dharakot block in Ganjam district.

The deceased baby elephant would be 1.5 months old.

A herd of 13 elephants were eating when the baby elephant slipped into a gorge. On hearing pachyderms loud noise, villagers and forest officials came to rescue. But the baby elephant had died.

Later, the forest officials sent the carcass for autopsy.

We will launch an investigation how the baby elephant died, says Aska Ranger Prasanna Sahu.

 

You might also like
State

Pangolin Rescued From Odisha’s Dhenkanal, 2 Arrested

State

Puri custodial death: Father of deceased given Rs 5 lakh interim compensation

State

School Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Blatant Violation Of Covid Norms

State

4 Arrested With 84 Kgs Of Ganja In Odisha’s Capital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.