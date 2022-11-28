Carcass of 17-foot-long crocodile found floating in Kendrapara

Rajnagar: A giant crocodile, measuring 17-feet was found dead in Hansua river of Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district on Monday.

Some locals spotted the carcass floating in the river at Bijulia and informed the forest department and wildlife activists.

The forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the crocodile and sent it to the forest office near Sansarphala for post-mortem.

The post-mortem report reveals that the crocodile died due to an infection in the alimentary canal.