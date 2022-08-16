Odisha: Car washed away in flood water, miraculous escape for 4 passengers

Athagarh: Four passengers narrowly escaped certain death as a car got swept away in flood waters in Cuttack. The car was washed away while going through the Puruna Cuttack-Sambalpur Road.

Fortunately, the four people in the car were safely rescued by the local people and fire department.

As per reports, the vehicle was caught in the flood water while the passengers were returning from Puri to Angul.

All four of them were reportedly stuck in the car for five hours after which they were brought to safety.