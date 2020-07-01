Bhubaneswar: Over three road accidents were reported in different areas under Kharavela Nagar Police limits in the Capital last evening.

According to the police, the drivers of all three accidents were under the influence of alcohol.

Among the three accidents, a red car has turned turtle in an action movie like manner. The car was so badly damaged that it was difficult to identify the model of the car.

However, the registration number of the car is OD-02 AG 0078. It belongs to Bhubaneswar RTO.

The number of the occupants in the car is yet to be ascertained.

The police have reached the spot , seized the vehicles and are further investigating into the matter.