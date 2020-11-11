Bhubaneswar: A car has turned turtle in the stretch of road between AG Square to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon today.

According to reports the driver identified as Prashant Senapati was driving a car bearing registration number OR02-BH-0375 was trying to save a person who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle, lost control and it veered into a trench and turned turtle.

He is said to be a government employee and was on his way to work.

The police reached the spot and rescued the man and to capital hospital where he succumbed while being treated.