Car stolen from Jagatpur area of Cuttack!

In a one of its kind incident, a car has been stolen from Jagatpur area of ​​Cuttack city in Odisha, said reliable reports on Friday.

A CCTV grab of the stolen Bolero

According to available reports, the four-wheeler that is a Bolero, was stolen from the front of the house.

The incident has been reported from IB Road area of Jagatpur in Cuttack. Reports say, two miscreants came in a car and stole away the Bolero.

The entire act has been captured on CCTV. The Jagatpur police has arrived at the crime spot and has started investigation in the matter.

