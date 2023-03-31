Car stolen from Jagatpur area of Cuttack!
In a one of its kind incident, a car has been stolen from Jagatpur area of Cuttack city in Odisha, said reliable reports on Friday.
According to available reports, the four-wheeler that is a Bolero, was stolen from the front of the house.
The incident has been reported from IB Road area of Jagatpur in Cuttack. Reports say, two miscreants came in a car and stole away the Bolero.
The entire act has been captured on CCTV. The Jagatpur police has arrived at the crime spot and has started investigation in the matter.