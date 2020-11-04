Koraput: Car recovered from Patali river today. The car had had a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw at Pujariput MDR road under Padua police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district.

As per reports, a woman had died in the accident, both the vehicles fell into Patali River following the head-on collision.

The car, a Maruti Swift bearing registration number AP-39-X-3207 has been recovered by the ODRAF personnel today.

The body of the woman, who was believed to be travelling in the car, was found floating in the river. The body was fished out from the river yesterday.

Besides, four others, who were travelling in the auto rickshaw, were rushed to the Padua Hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

The number of passengers inside the car is yet to be ascertained. The search operation of missing persons is still on.