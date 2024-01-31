Car rams into two-wheeler, drags in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A car reportedly rammed into a two-wheeler and dragged it to some distance in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar City this evening.

According to reports, a black car which had registration number -UP 00 DW 4806- was seen dragging a two-wheeler, possibly a scooty, to some distance in Patia area of the city.

Several passers-by were surprised with the incident and tried to stop the four-wheeler by chasing it. However, the car was going at a high speed causing flames on the road while dragging the vehicle towards Nanadankanan from the Patia Big Bazar area.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral, where the car driver can be seen as if he was unaware of the bike being dragged by his vehicle.

When asked about the incident to the IIC of the Infocity Police Station, we were told that the car driver has been identified and action will be taken against him accordingly.