Car overturns on Rajmahal Over-bridge in Bhubaneswar, 1 critical

Bhubaneswar: A speeding car overturned on Rajmahal over-bridge in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. The incident took place late at night.

According to reports, one person is critically injured in the accident. The person who is critically injured was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital which is situated in Bhubaneswar.

It is likely that the car had lost control due to which it overturned on the over-bridge of Rajmahal Square.

As per the information, people living in the slum burnt out the car.

After getting information, the fire service team along with the police reached the spot. The fire service team immediately controlled the fire as the slum people burnt out the car.

The police has started investigating about how the accident took place.

Further reports are awaited.