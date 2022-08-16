Car overturns in Jajpur, accident caged in CCTV, footage goes viral: watch

Jajpur: A car reportedly lost its balance and dramatically flipped on the road in Odisha today. The accident took place on the National Highway (NH) Number 16 near Chandikhol square in-front of Santilata care in Jajpur district.

The whole incident has been recorded in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle has not sustained any injuries and reportedly out of danger.

According to sources, the vehicle was on its way to Chandikhol from Chhatia.

When it was crossing the Chandikhol square the driver lost control over the steering and lost balance. As a result, the vehicle overturned and hit a barricade that had been erected on the roadside.

After getting information police personnel from Chandikhol Outpost reached the spot, seized the vehicle and initiated a probe into the accident.

Watch the video below to witness the dramatic accident: