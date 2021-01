Car Overturns Due To Dense Fog In Odisha, 1 Killed And 1 Critical

Dhenkanal: A car lost its balance and hit a pole in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, leaving one dead and one seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurang Bhol and the injured person is Rakesh Bhol.

The car was enroute from Nayagarh to Angul when it crashed into a pole.

The road was not visible due to dense fog due to which the crash is believed to have taken place.

Rakesh has been admitted to the Angul main hospital in critical condition.