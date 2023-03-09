Car hits scooter in Bhubaneswar drags it across 1km!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a car has hit a scooter and dragged it across one kilometer in Bhubaneswar said reports on Thursday.

The car allegedly hit the scooter and dragged it from AG Square to Rabindra Mandap, a distance of almost by a stretch of 0ne kilometer.

A woman was riding the scooter. She has been injured and has been admitted to the hospital said reports.

The locals however managed to detain the car driver and handed him over to the police. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.