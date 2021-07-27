Car hits roadside tree in Bhawanipatna, 3 members of family killed

Accident in Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: As many as three members of a family including two minor girls and their mother died on the spot on National Highway-26 near Chancher under Kesinga Police Station of Kalahandi district after the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree this afternoon.

The deceased persons have been identified as a woman and her two minor daughters.

The car met with the accident after the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the roadside tree.

While the girls and their mother died on the spot, their father sustained grievous injuries due to the accident. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Kesinga Hospital.

The road mishap took place when the four-member family was going to Balangir.

Kesinga Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

