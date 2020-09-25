Car falls into Canal in Odisha’s Cuttack: One dies

Cuttack: In a sad incident, a car fell into the Canal in Kalyani Nagar area in Cuttack city of Odisha on Friday evening.

As per reports, a big nullah is flowing by the side of Taladanda Canal where the car fell. It is yet to be ascertained how many persons are there in the car.

Fire services personnel have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

As per the latest information, one person was killed in this accident. The Fire service personnel recovered body of the person from inside the car.

The deceased person has been identified as Mandip Raet.

Further details awaited.