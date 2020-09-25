Car falls into Canal in Odisha’s Cuttack: One dies

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In a sad incident, a car fell into the Canal in Kalyani Nagar area in Cuttack city of Odisha on Friday evening.

As per reports, a big nullah is flowing by the side of Taladanda Canal where the car fell. It is yet to be ascertained how many persons are there in the car.

Fire services personnel have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Related News

Cuttack city reports 254 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Odisha records highest single day recovery with discharge of…

Three Killed In Bike-Ambulance Collision In Odisha’s…

Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar cross 20,000 mark with 326 new…

As per the latest information, one person was killed in this accident. The Fire service personnel recovered body of the person from inside the car.

The deceased person has been identified as Mandip Raet.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Cuttack city reports 254 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

State

Odisha CM writes to Union Culture Minister seeking classical tag for Odissi music

State

Odisha records highest single day recovery with discharge of 4388 Covid patients

State

Farmers’ outfits in Odisha protest against farm Bills

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7