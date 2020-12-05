Car Catches Fire

Car Catches Fire After Collision With Bull In Cuttack, Close Shave For 4 Passengers

By WCE 6

Cuttack: Four passengers of a car had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire near Harianta Chak under the Choudwar-Tangi police station of Cuttack district on Saturday.

As per sources said that the car hit a bull on the road and then it suddenly caught fire near the Harianta Chhak.

The locals informed the police and the Fire Department about the incident. On being informed, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

The situation was brought under control by the fire personnels.

The incident also disrupted traffic movement on the road.

