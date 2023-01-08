Car catches fire, 1 killed following collision with bike in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and a car caught fire after it collided with a bike in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

According to reports, a car was going towards Jajpur from the Panikoili area when a bike was coming from the opposite side. Both the vehicles had a head-on collision near Bahi Sahi chhak under Kalinga Nagar police station of the district.

Reportedly, the four-wheeler suddenly caught fire while one was killed on the spot following the road mishap. Some commuters rescued the occupants of the car and saved them from being charged to death. Two persons also reportedly sustained injuries due to the accident. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

Later, Kalinga Nagar police rushed to the spot and carried out an investigation into the accident, said sources.

In a similar incident, two young girls, identified as Laxmipriya Ojha and Jangyaseni Maharana of Ranipada at Govindpur in Cuttack, were killed after a truck ran over them at Gotamara village in Angul district today.