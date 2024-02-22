Car burnt in Bhubaneswar by driver after being terminated by owner

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a car was burnt in Bhubaneswar by a driver after being terminated by the owner, said reports on Thursday. Reports say that, after setting the fire, accused Mohammad Hakim was arrested by Khandagiri police station.

Mohammad was working as a driver for Ajit Naik Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar. However, because Muhammad was taking drugs, Ajit fired him from his job and appointed a new driver.

Angered by this according to reports, Mohammad set fire to the car. Based on the CCTV footage, the driver was arrested. The owner had lodged a complaint with the local police station.

Recently on January 31, in a shocking incident, miscreants have set a car on fire right in the front of a man’s house in Bhubaneswar.

The reports suggest that, the miscreants set fire to the vehicle in front of a house in Dumduma Phase 2 of Khandagiri police station. The owner of the vehicle has filed a complaint at the Khandagiri police station. The police reached the spot and started a search. The police suspect that the vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit.

Last year, a car burst into flames late at night in Odisha’s capital city. The incident took place in Badagada Brit colony area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a car which was parked in front of a residential buildings of the area suddenly caught fire. The incident took place at around 2:30 am yesterday night. The car was found to be registered as a private vehicle.

Some passersby noticed the fire and informed the Fire Department. On getting the information the Fire Fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.