Car, auto-rickshaw fall into river after collision in Odisha’s Koraput ; One killed, others missing

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed while four others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw at Pujariput MDR road under Padua police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, both the vehicles fell into Patali River following the head-on collision that took place little while ago.

The body of the woman, who was believed to be travelling in the car, was found floating in the river. The body was fished out from the river.

Besides, four others, who were travelling in the auto rickshaw, were rushed to the Padua Hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

The number of passengers inside the car is yet to be ascertained. The search operation of missing persons was going on by the Fire brigadiers, when the last reports came in.