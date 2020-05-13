Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested a Sub Inspector of Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar on charges of sexually harassing to a woman and outraging her modesty.

A special team of the Mahila Police Station, Bhubaneswar arrested Sub Inspector, Rakesh Samal from Rorukela on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman.

On Wednesday, the victim filed an FIR against Samal with the Mahila police station here accusing him of sexual exploitation. Subsequently the SI of police was placed under suspension

The woman had also alleged Samal of cheating Rs 5 lakh from her on the pretext of selling her a used car.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against Samal with the Mahila Police Station under section 376 (2) (n), 313, 506 and 420 of IPC.

Samal had earlier availed leave for 15 days but did not turn up at the police station.

Acting on tip off, Samal was arrested at a police station in Rourkela. Further investigation is on, an official said.