Police SI arrested

Capital Police Station SI arrested on sexual harassment charge

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested a Sub Inspector of Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar on charges of sexually harassing to a woman and outraging her modesty.

A special team of the Mahila Police Station, Bhubaneswar arrested Sub Inspector, Rakesh Samal from Rorukela on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman.

On Wednesday, the victim filed an FIR against Samal with the Mahila police station here accusing him of sexual exploitation. Subsequently the SI of police was placed under suspension

The woman had also alleged Samal of cheating Rs 5 lakh from her on the pretext of selling her a used car.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against Samal with the Mahila Police Station under section 376 (2) (n), 313, 506 and 420 of IPC.

Samal had earlier availed leave for 15 days but did not turn up at the police station.

Acting on tip off, Samal was arrested at a police station in Rourkela. Further investigation is on, an official said.

You might also like
State

85-yr-old Odisha woman weighing just 22 kg defeats COVID-19

State

Centre’s economic package will mitigate distress of working class: Odisha CM

State

Baliapal BDO in Odisha misbehaves migrant workers: Watch

State

Odisha government makes minor reshuffle in IAS cadre amid Coronavirus outbreak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.