Bhubaneswar: The Blood Bank of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar has been closed for next 24 hours after a staff of the state-run hospital has tested positive positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that 19 new positive cases have been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

The fresh positive cases in the city include a 51 year employee of the Govt Hospital in Bhubaneswar.