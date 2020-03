Bhubaneswar: The Capital Hospital here in Bhubaneswar is completely prepared for any Holi related mishap.

A large number of doctors have been appointed for emergency services.

The skin, eye and ENT specialists have been kept on high alert.

The emergency ward has 19 independent beds.

A separate special ward has been set up for holi related emergencies.

One ambulance has also been reserved specially for emergencies on Holi.