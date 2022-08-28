Capital City Bhubaneswar registers 29 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 29 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,899. The recovered cases are 1,62,675. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1005. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 57.

Odisha reported 257 fresh covid-19 cases for August 27 including 43 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 151 are quarantine cases while the rest 106 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1980 active cases in the State.