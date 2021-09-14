Cap on Idol height: Durga Puja Committee in Cuttack files writ petition in High Court

Cuttack: The Balubazar Durga Puja Committee here in Odisha has reportedly filed a writ petition in Orissa High Court over the idol height controversy. Filing the case the Committee prayed HC to consider their demands for relaxation of restriction on height of idols of Goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga puja.

In the petition the Puja Committee has challenged the Guidelines issued by the SRC on August 9 in this regard. Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) have been made parties in this case.

Last year also Balubazar Durga Puja Committee had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court in this context. Accordingly, as per the directive issued by the Court, seven Puja Committees had kept height of the Goddess idol normal while other Puja Committees had made 4 feet high idols and worshipped.

Suryakanta Sanganeria, the president of Balubazar Durga Puja Committee has said that there is no problem abiding with the other guidelines issued by the SRC on August 9 sans the capping of idol height.

It is to be noted that the state government had issued guidelines restricting the height of the idols to a maximum of 4 feet as precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming festive days.