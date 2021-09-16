Cap on Durga idol height row: Orissa High Court likely to take decision tomorrow

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has reserved the verdict on the Durga idol height controversy, yesterday Balubazar Durga Puja Committee has reportedly filed a writ petition in the court demanding relaxation of restriction on height of idols of Goddess Durga for the upcoming festive season.

The Orissa High court is likely to take decision regarding cap on idol height tomorrow at around 2 pm. Senior Lawyer Pitambar Acharya is handling the case on behalf of the Balubazar Durga Puja Committee. He also filed a writ petition seeking permission to continue the 500-year-old tradition at the Durga Puja mandap.

On Sep 13, the State BJP had called a 12-hour shutdown in Cuttack to protest the Odisha government’s decision on not allowing any relaxations in the guidelines issued for the conduct of Puja in mandaps/ pandals during the festive season.

On August 9, the state government in its advisory laid out some important guidelines to be strictly followed during the festive season adherence to Covid pandemic norms.

Last year also Balubazar Durga Puja Committee had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court in this context. Accordingly, as per the directive issued by the Court, seven Puja Committees had kept height of the Goddess idol normal while other Puja Committees had made 4 feet high idols and worshipped.

