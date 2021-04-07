Ganja Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized In Ganjam Dist Of Odisha

Mohana: Tightening noose around the neck of Ganja mafias Police seized 67 kgs of ganja and arrested 2 inter-state ganja smugglers in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. Police conducted a raid at Mandimeri Bhakta Nagar under Adaba police limits in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. They have been identified as Shanti Singh from Bihar’s Patna and Rajnikant from Nalanda.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid team led by SI Chandan Das intercepted the vehicle while patrolling early today morning and made the seizure.

Ganja weighing around 67kg 400 gm worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from the vehicle. The raid team also seized a car from their possession.

A case was registered in this connection and the two ganja smugglers were forwarded to court, police said.

