Koraput: In a joint operation of Padua and Lamtaput police, more than 700 kg worth Rs 70 Lakh of ganja has been seized in Koraput district last night.

Sources said, the police team intercepted vans engaged in the transportation of Ganja at Changudipada Chhak under Lamtaput police limits during night patrolling.

However, the persons in both the vehicles managed to flee from the spot during the raid. During the search, the police seized around 500 kg of ganja and seized a pick-up van and a SUV.

In another incident, the Padua police have also seized around 200 gms ofGanja and seized one mini truck.