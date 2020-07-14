Cancer patient carried on cot sans motorable road in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Chandbali: In yet another case of poor road condition in the villages of Odisha, a cancer patient was carried on a cot to reach the ambulance that had been parked kilometers away from the village on the road. The incident took place in Nuagan of Nalagohira panchayat under Chandbali block of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

As per reports, a cancer patient was carried on a cot for kilometres in Nuagan because the ambulance could not reach the village in absence of a motorable road.

Despite repeated request by the locals the ambulance driver turned a deaf ear to enter into the village fearing that the vehicle might get trapped in the muddy road that leads to the village. Hence, finding no other way a few youths from the village carried the cancer patient to the road point on a cot.

It is to be noted that earlier on July 10, 2020 a similar incident had taken place in Chandbali and video of the incident had gone viral.