Cancer hospital to come up in Odisha’s Bargarh district

Bargarh: A Cancer hospital is to come up in Bargarh district of Odisha with a cost of Rs. 90 crore 27 lakh. As per the directive of the Chief Minister the Health Department has announced the monetary amount for construction of the hospital.

As per reports, a five storeyed building will be constructed with the above mentioned money in an area of 1,36,507 square feet. For the equipment and other requirements a monetary amount of Rs 30 crore will be sanctioned in the coming days.

The hospital will be equipped with multiple facilities including Radiation therapy unit, medical oncology OPD, Surgical Oncology OPD, Day Care Centre, PETCT, IPD Medical Oncology, IPD Surgical Oncology, Operation theatre and ICU arrangement.

Earlier, the Health Department had sanctioned Rs 10.49 cr following announcement of the hospital by the CM. However, taking concern of the demand by the locals and Public representatives he issued directive for a full-fledged cancer hospital. Hence, the earlier sanctioned amount of Rs 10.49 cr has been increased to Rs 90.27 cr.

