Cancer check-up OPD by HCG Panda Cancer Unit at BMC hospital

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for the denizens of Bhubaneswar there has been an added service in BMC Hospital.

A cancer check-up Out Patient Department (OPD) has been opened by HCG Panda Cancer Hospital. It was inaugurated today at the BMC Hospital.

It is a weekly service of check-ups and advice. Every Tuesday the unit will be opened for two hours where a specialist will be available for consultation service.

Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA-North (Bhubaneswar), Mayor, BMC Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Corporators, Team BMC, BMC Hospital Staff and staff of HCG Panda Cancer Hospital were present on the occasion.

