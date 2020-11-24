Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 220 Posts To Be Filled Up; Apply Soon

Canara Bank has issued a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website canarabank.com. According to this notification, a total of 220 vacancies are to be filled. The process of application for the job will start from November 25 and continue till December 15. The online recruitment exam is expected to be held in January or February. However, the exam dates have not been officially announced yet.

To be selected, the candidates will have to pass an examination after group discussion and interview. As per the official notice, “Based on the number of vacancies, the bank reserves the right to shortlist the required number of candidates and only shortlisted candidates will be called for group discussion and interview.”

The exam will have 150 questions of 200 marks to solve in two hours. This will be an objective test. For each wrong answer, 0.25 or one-fourth marks of the candidate will be deducted. There will be a minimum cut-off score for each subject as well as total marks. Applicants must have at least a bachelor’s degree to apply. Candidates should have operating knowledge in computer system as well as knowledge of Hindi language. Degree must be from a recognized institute or university.

The applicant must be at least 20 years of age to apply for a job. The maximum age is determined differently according to the post. For JMGS-I level posts, the maximum age limit is 30 years, 35 years for MMGHS-II and 38 years for MMGS-III. There is also a provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules. For any other information, candidates can check the official notification. The link to check notification is given below.

